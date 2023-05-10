Shabana sink Naivas to close in on promotion, Murang'a Seal win

Shabana FC on Wednesday beat Naivas 1-0 at Gusii Stadium to stay on the top of the Nation Super League standings.

At St Sebastian Park in Murang’a County, hosts Murang’a Seal ensured they keep up with Shabana in the race for promotion after overcoming visiting SS Assad 3-1.

At Gusii Stadium, captain Peter Ogechi was once again on hand to carry Shabana to another crucial win as he scored the solitary goal that earned the Kisii County-based side a hard fought 1-0 victory over Naivas.

This was Shabana’s sixth consecutive win as they charge towards a return to the top flight for the first time in 23 years.

Though they dropped three points at Gusii Stadium, Naivas staged a spirited fight, missing several scoring opportunities throughout the 90 minutes.

The opening half between the two sides was dramatic in all measures with both sides creating equal scoring opportunities but it was Shabana who were lucky to find the back of the net.

Ogechi scored the solitary goal in 23rd minute to hand Sammy Okoth's charges another boost towards promotion.

In the second half, Shabana had two chances through midfielder Brian Magare, first the experienced midfielder’s strike went straight into the opposing goalkeeper’s hands, then his piledriver from outside the area was off target.

Okoth congratulated his players after the hard-fought win.

“We were well prepared for this game because we knew getting three points from Naivas was not easy. We are shifting focus to our next match against Coastal Heroes here at Gusii Stadium,” he said.

Naivas coach Elvis Ayany blamed his blunt strike force for the loss.

“To be very honest, today we lacked focus but that is football. You have to accept the result. The game had a lot of pressure and everyone was fighting for a win,” he said.

Following Wednesday’s win, Shabana lead with 54 points from 24 matches followed by Murang’a Seal who have amassed 45 points.

In other matches played on Wednesday, MCF handed Mombasa Elite a 3-2 defeat at Kenyatta Stadium, Machakos while Migori Youth managed a 2-1 win against Mara Sugar at Migori Stadium.

Kisumu All Stars beat visiting Silibwet 2-0 in Kisumu as Darajani Gogo handed Vihiga United a humiliating 5-1 defeat at Camp Toyoyo.

Results

Murang’a Seal 3 SS Assad 1

Shabana 1 Naivas 0

MCF 3 Mombasa Elite 2

Migori Youth 2 Mara Sugar 1

Kisumu All Stars 2 Silibwet 0