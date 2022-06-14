Shabana shift home matches to Narok

National Super League (NSL) side Shabana FC Tuesday announced they have moved their home matches to William Ole Ntimama Stadium in Narok County.

The Kisii County based club has been using Awendo Stadium in Migori County since March last year as their home ground.

This is after President Uhuru Kenyatta announced the immediate closure of Gusii Stadium in Kisii County for renovations. The Head of State cited poor drainage system on the playing surface.

"For the convenience of our fans who are drawn from across the country, we will use William Ole Ntimama Stadium for the remaining matches since its centrally located.

Our plans are to ensure hat the team gets back to the Premier League at the end of the season," said the club’s Secretary-General Elizaphan Kerama in a statement.

The 'Glamour Boys' will host their first match at the facility on Saturday against 12th placed Migori Youth.

Shabana are currently ranked fifth on the log with 46 points managed from 28 matches.

In their last assignment on Saturday, Shabana managed a 1-0 win against Kilifi County based side SS Assad at Mbaraki Sports Club.

Administration Police Service-Bomet are top of the standings with 57 points from 29 matches. Fortune Sacco are second with 54 points garnered from as many matches.

At Gusii Stadium, the eight-lane tartan track has already been installed and leveling done on the playing surface. The Kikuyu grass has been planted but its yet to grow.