Shabana out to show Kibera side 'black stars'

Shabana players celebrate their opening goal during their National Super League match against Kenya Police at Camp Toyoyo grounds on June 12, 2021.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  John Ashihundu

Sports Writer, Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Friday announced that lower leagues in counties not affected by the new measures will continue as planned this weekend
  • In the only two matches programmed for this weekend, Shabana arrived in Nairobi on Friday seeking to continue their good run when they face hosts Kibera Black Stars at Ligi Ndogo grounds on Sunday
  • In another contest, Murang’a Seal, under the tutelage of Vincent Nyaberi, will host Nairobi Stima at St Sebastian Park

National Super League action will continue this weekend despite the government issuing fresh Covid-19 directives on Thursday. 

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.