Shabana out to show Kibera side 'black stars'

National Super League action will continue this weekend despite the government issuing fresh Covid-19 directives on Thursday.

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Friday announced that lower leagues in counties not affected by the new measures will continue as planned this weekend.

On Thursday, the Ministry of Health issued new measures to curb the spread of the virus in 13 counties namely Busia, Vihiga, Kisii, Nyamira, Kakamega, Kericho, Bomet, Bungoma, Trans Nzoia, Kisumu, Siaya, Homa Bay and Migori.

But in a circular signed by FKF General Secretary, Barry Otieno and sent to newsrooms on Friday, the federation insists football activities in counties not affected by the new directives will go on as scheduled, in line with existing FKF/Caf and government Covid-19 protocols.

“In light of the foregoing, and the urgent need to mitigate the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic in the aforementioned 13 Counties, the federation has with immediate effect, suspended all FKF Women Division I, FKF Division I& 2, Regional, County and Sub-County leagues, as well as all grassroots football programs in the said Counties for a period of thirty (30) days,” read the statement in part.

“The federation will continue to engage the government with a view of having Betking Premier League clubs, Betika Super League clubs and Betking Division One clubs from the affected 13 Counties play their matches in neighboring Counties.”

In the only two matches programmed for this weekend, Shabana arrived in Nairobi on Friday seeking to continue their good run when they face hosts Kibera Black Stars at Ligi Ndogo grounds on Sunday.

Shabana are currently ranked third, and a win over Black Stars could lift them to second place, closer to Talanta who will not be in action this weekend.

Under new tactician Robert Ojienda, Shabana on 37 points have enjoyed a string of good results, collecting 10 points from a possible 12.

But the 'Glamour Boys', as they are fondly referred to, will be facing a much-improved Black Stars who are also seeking promotion.

In another contest, Murang’a Seal, under the tutelage of Vincent Nyaberi, will host Nairobi Stima at St Sebastian Park.

Talanta on 42 points and Kenya Police (39) have drawn in their last two matches reducing their momentum following a bright start to the season.

Two more matches will be played on Monday when Kenya Police face off with Modern Coast Rangers at Nairobi’s Camp Toyoyo, while Mully Children’s Family (MCF) will host Kisumu Hot Stars at Ruaraka grounds.

Fixtures

Sunday

Kibera Black Stars v Shabana, Ligi Ndogo grounds

Kisumu All Stars v Fortune Sacco Moi Stadium, Kisumu

Murang’a Seal v Nairobi Stima, St Sebastian Park

Monday

Kenya Police v Modern Coast Rangers, Camp Toyoyo grounds