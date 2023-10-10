Shabana now move to tame unruly fans after FKF warning

Shabana have asked the club's supporters to conduct themselves with decorum during the matches.

In a statement on Tuesday, Shabana warned that the club warned it punish unruly supporters who cause mayhem during their matches.

The federation on Saturday wrote to the club, asking the Glamour Boys take control of their supporters' behaviour during matches.

FKF said that the FKF Safety and Security department had taken note of instances where a section of the supporters have thrown objects and invaded the pitch during goal celebrations.

FKF warned that any further misconduct by the fans may lead to fines, playing some of their home matches behind closed doors or being docked points.

“As Shabana FC, we are really proud of our devoted and enthusiastic fan base. Your support sustains our team and inspires our players to perform at their highest level. However, we must stress that this support must be used in a constructive and courtesy way,” said Shabana in the statement.

“We are aware that feelings can get intense during goal celebrations, but we appeal to each fan to keep in mind the principles that guide our team. We will be implementing strict measures to identify and penalise individuals or branches involved in disruptive behavior during matches.”

Under the slogan “Tore Bobe” (We are on fire), Shabana supporters have been turning out in large numbers in their home and away matches.

They painted red and white the terraces at 7,500-capacity Ulinzi Sports Complex stadium during their match against AFC Leopards on October 1.

The match ended 1-1. Shabana returned to the FKF-PL this season after 17 years in the wilderness.

Shabana gained promotion into the top flight league after winning the 2022/23 National Super League title.