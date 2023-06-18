Shabana, Murang'a Seal seal promotion to FKF-PL

Murang'a Seal FC and Shabana Sunday booked their places in next season's Football Kenya Federation Premier League.

Seal beat Coastal Heroes FC 1-0 during their National Super League (NSL) match at Mbaraki Sports Club in Mombasa, while Shabana saw off Migori Youth by the same scoreline at Gusii Stadium.

Both sides have 64 points, but Seal are top due to a superior goal difference, but they have played a game more than Shabana.

Seal notched their winning goal in the first half through Yusuf Ally. The match started at a cracking pace with Murang'a looking the better side and dominated the first 45 minutes pinning their opponents in their own half.

Heroes should have taken the lead in the 10th minute when Abdillahi Mohamed received a cross from Ghalib Ali and sent a powerful shot that beat the goalkeeper Wilson Mwangi but defender Omar Rajab saved from the goal line.

Erick Balecho (right) of Murang'a Seal and Mohamed Abdillahi of Coastal Heroes vie for the ball during their National Super League (NSL) match at Mbaraki Sports Club on June 18, 2023. Photo credit: Abdulrahman Sheriff | Nation Media Group

The visitors took the lead in the 44th minute when Ally sent a ground shot past the helpless Heroes custodian Said Dhadho from a goalmouth melee.

In the second half, Heroes went in seach of the equaliser as Murang'a resorted to defensive game. However, they could have increased their lead in the 57th minute when Titus Kapchanga sent a shot that was brilliantly saved by Dhadho.

The Mombasa side missed a number of scoring opportunities especially Lucky Kaingu, Samson karisa, Abdulrahman Andalla and Ghalib Ali.

In the 69th minute, Heroes’ Ibrahim Athuman received a fine pass from Kaingu, but he took long to shoot allowing Murang'a defender Brian Marvin to clear the danger.

Murang’a Seal FC coach Vincent Nyaberi said though they have already secured a place in the top country’s league, they want to to win the title.

“I’m still taking each match at a time and as final, I still want to win the league title,” he said.

His Coastal heroes FC counterpart Mohamed Hussein Madaga said they deserved to win the match, but missed a number of scoring chances especially in the second half.