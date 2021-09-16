Shabana’s feted midfielder Michira thanks mummy for career support

Shabana's John Musyoka

Shabana players celebrate a goal against Kenya Police during their National Super league match at Camp Toyoyo grounds in Nairobi on June 12, 2021.


Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group
logo (8)

By  Benson Ayienda

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • On Wednesday, Michira was named second runner-up in the award of Most Promising Player of the Year and Midfielder of the Year during the 2020/21 NSL gala at Serena Hotel in Nairobi
  • The 21-year-old player from Nyamira County has attributed his success to support from his mother Monica Nyaboke
  • He scored eight goals and made six assists in 28 matches

Shabana’s speedy midfielder Bryan Michira has dedicated his National Super League award to his mother who he has supported him in his budding football career.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.