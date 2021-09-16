Shabana’s feted midfielder Michira thanks mummy for career support

Shabana’s speedy midfielder Bryan Michira has dedicated his National Super League award to his mother who he has supported him in his budding football career.

On Wednesday, Michira was named second runner-up in the award of Most Promising Player of the Year and Midfielder of the Year during the 2020/21 NSL gala at Serena Hotel in Nairobi.

Antony Gicho of FC Talanta won the Midfielder gong while Alfred Tanui took top honours in the Most Promising category.

The 21-year-old player from Nyamira County has attributed his success to support from his mother Monica Nyaboke. He scored eight goals and made six assists in 28 matches.

However, the club finished eighth on the log with 51 points to yet again miss out on gaining promotion to the Football Kenya Federation Premier League.

According to the midfielder, his mother used to give him Sh200 daily as transport to attend training sessions in Kisii County about 34km away.

He revealed that at one time he was about to give up because of financial constraints.

“I feel very honoured to be on this stage because this is something that I always dreamed of. I only watched other players come here and pick awards and I promised myself that one day I will be here as well.

“It was a tough season but I thank my mother for her sacrifice,” said the promising player.

Michira was at the heart of Shabana midfield. He shone when the Gusii side beat AFC Leopards to clinch the Mashujaa Day Cup at Gusii stadium in October last year.

He was discovered by Shabana while playing for Division Two side Jets FC of Nyamira during the first leg of last season.