Shabana members elect new office

Shabana AGM

Shabana club members during the Annual General  Meeting at a boardroom in Gusii Stadium  on September 18, 2021.


Photo credit: Benson Ayienda | Nation Media Group
By  Benson Ayienda

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Nyandoro Kambi was elevated from his previous role of vice chair and now takes over from Jared Nivaton who was removed from the management
  • Elizaphan Kerama and Bosire Anyona were elected unopposed as secretary general and treasurer respectively
  • Stephen Kiama retained his position as the organising secretary and he will be deputised by Wesley Mokua

National Super League (NSL) side Shabana FC Saturday conducted an elective Annual General Meeting (AGM) at Gusii Stadium.

