Shabana members elect new office

National Super League (NSL) side Shabana FC Saturday conducted an elective Annual General Meeting (AGM) at Gusii Stadium.

The exercise was attended by 84 club members. Nyandoro Kambi was elected unopposed as the club chair in the peaceful poll that was supervised by Kisii County Football Kenya Federation (FKF) officials.

He was elevated from his previous role of vice chair and now takes over from Jared Nivaton who was removed from the management.

Kambi has been instrumental at the club since Nivaton's role became minimal. He will be deputised by Wycliffe Ayienda.

Elizaphan Kerama and Bosire Anyona were elected unopposed as secretary general and treasurer respectively.

“I commend other winners and request them that we form a vibrant Shabana management to represent the interests of our club. I request sponsors and other people of goodwill to come on board and assist the club financially,” said Kerama.

Newly elected treasurer Anyona challenged other officials to serve the club selflessly.

“I don’t take it lightly because it is the will of the majority. We have a tough task of taking the club to the next level,” he noted.

Kerama takes over from Peter Omwando who was also ejected from the management while Anyona replaced Evans Kibagendi who is now the vice secretary general.

"We had a fruitful consultative meeting for our club, the main agenda was election for the new office-bearers. We also had discussions on how to improve the results of our team in a move to ensure it bounces back to the topflight league,” said Kibagendi.

Stephen Kiama retained his position as the organising secretary and he will be deputised by Wesley Mokua.

“The Shabana fraternity has spoken. They have unanimously and with great voice stated their position through this election. We have rolled our sleeves and we are ready to do our best,” said Kiama after the polls.

Selina Nyaboke was elected vice treasurer while Kerubo Momanyi clinched the public relations officer's position. Wilfred Riang'a, Alfred Ocharo and Simon Oriosa are committee members.

Kisii FKF deputy chairperson Moses Saiti, who oversaw the polls said everyone was satisfied with the results.

It remains to be seen whether the new office will herald a fresh start for the once vibrant Shabana.