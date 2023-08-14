Shabana land Sh20m deal with Bangbet

Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) returnees Shabana FC Sunday evening signed a one-year sponsorship deal worth Sh20 million with Chinese betting firm Bangbet.

The company also donated three sets of uniforms and track suits for 35 players.

Club chairman Jared Nivaton said they will unveil the squad for the 2023/2024 season after a series of friendly matches in Nyanza and Nairobi.

Club Secretary Elizaphan Kerama disclosed that the team has signed Johana Mwita and Rodgers Aloro from Bandari. Also snapped up are Prince Ayieko from Nzoia FC, Hillary Wandera and Mark Okolla from National Super League (NSL) side Vihiga United.

He said the team is in the process of signing six more players to replace those dropped.

“We have players who are currently training with us, but the technical bench led by Sammy Okoth is still monitoring them before we make a final decision,” noted Kerama, adding that the team has lined up friendly matches against Premier League sides Bandari and Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) in Nairobi.

Speaking at the same function, Kisii Governor, Simba Arati urged all politicians from Nyamira and Kisii counties to come on board and support the club regardless of their political affiliation.

Arati also promised to mobilise resources to ensure the team remains comfortable in the top league next season.

“I want all leaders from our community to come and give the team enough support. We must put all our political differences aside and support the team since the money from sponsors alone cannot sustain the whole season. We want these players to be comfortable,” said the former Dagoretti North MP, who promised to get the club another bus next year.

He said the Gusii Stadium is under renovation and once complete, it will accommodate 30,000 spectators.

“The face-lift will enable the stadium to host local and international tournaments apart from serving as the headquarters of talent search for Kisii and Nyamira counties.”