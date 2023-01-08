Shabana lads hit rich vein of form in league

Shabana FC head coach Sammy Okoth has urged his players to remain focused on getting promotion to the top-tier league after going unbeaten in five matches in the National Super League (NSL).

The Kisii County-based side maintained a good run in the second-tier league on Saturday, beating Mara Sugar 1-0 at Awendo Stadium in Migori County in the sixth round of matches.

The win saw Shabana stretch their winning streak to four matches, having registered a draw in one of their matches.

The team remains second in the league standings with 13 points from five matches, with a game in hand.

“All we need now is to win all the remaining matches by as many goals as possible toput ourselves in a good position. The players have done their best but they need to be more focused in the subsequent matches,” said the experienced tactician.

“We will approach our next match on Wednesday against Mwatate United at Gusii Stadium with a winning mentality and will not at all underrate the visitors,” noted Okoth.

Kibera Black Stars who registered a 2-0 away win over Mwatate United on Friday at Dawson Mwanyumba Stadium in Wundanyi, remain top of the 2022/23 National Super League standings.

Kibera, who have won four games from six matches, lead the log on 13 points, same as Shabana, who have an inferior goal difference.

Coastal Heroes lie third on the log with 10 points amassed from six matches, while Naivas who have played four matches are fourth on nine points.

Former Kenyan Premier League side Vihiga United dropped crucial points on Saturday after they were handed a 9-1 humiliation by Gusii FC and are now ranked 14th in the league with two points.

However, they have played only four matches and they fielded eight players in their big loss to Gusii FC. It is not clear why the team fielded fewer players yet they were playing at home.

Speaking to Nation Sport, Gusii head coach Kassim Junior lauded his boys for stopping the former Kenyan Premier League club.

“It is difficult to collect all the three points from an experienced club like Vihiga United. The win has significantly improved the morale in the camp,” said Junior.

Nine matches will be played on Wednesday, the highlight being a doubleheader at Gusii Stadium.