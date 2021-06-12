Shabana hold Kenya Police at Camp Toyoyo

Shabana players celebrate their opening goal during their National Super League match against Kenya Police at Camp Toyoyo grounds on June 12, 2021.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  John Ashihundu

Sports Writer, Nation Media Group

  • Kisumu All Stars, coached by Salim Babu, thrashed Modern Coast Rangers 3-0 at Moi Stadium to leapfrog Shabana into the third place. Both teams have 34 points but All Stars have a better superior difference.
  • Police are second on 38 points after 22 rounds.

David Oluoch struck a late equaliser as Kenya Police rallied to draw 1-1 with Shabana in a tough National Super League match at Nairobi's Camp Toyoyo grounds on Saturday.

