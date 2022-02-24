Shabana hire ex-Kenya international Okoth as head coach

Part of the action between Mara Sugar and Shabana during their National Super League match at Awendo stadium in Migori County on November 7, 2021.

Photo credit: Ondari Ogega | Nation Media Group
What you need to know:

  • Okoth is remembered for guiding Vihiga United to promotion from the National Super League (NSL) in 2020 before he resigned over financial constraints.
  • He fills the role a month after Robert Ojienda tendered his resignation. He will be deputised by Kevin Momanyi who had been in charge in an interim capacity while Elijah Sani will remain the team manager.

Fallen giants Shabana FC have appointed former Kenyan international Sammy Okoth as their new head coach, the club announced on Thursday.

