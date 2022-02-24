Shabana hire ex-Kenya international Okoth as head coach

Fallen giants Shabana FC have appointed former Kenyan international Sammy Okoth as their new head coach, the club announced on Thursday.

"We are pleased to announce Sammy Okoth as our new head coach. We hope he will bring in the much needed experience in the team,” club chairman Nyandoro Kambi said in a statement.

Okoth is remembered for guiding Vihiga United to promotion from the National Super League (NSL) in 2020 before he resigned over financial constraints.

He fills the role a month after Robert Ojienda tendered his resignation. He will be deputised by Kevin Momanyi who had been in charge in an interim capacity while Elijah Sani will remain the team manager.

“Shabana is a team with great history and we should be playing in the top league. We have rolled our sleeves to ensure we achieve our promotion target,” Kambi added.

The club also announced the recruitment of seven players in a move to strengthen its squad.

The defensive trio of Brian Magare (Kisumu All Stars), Clinton Bulimo (Muhoroni Youth) and Patrick Ochieng (Kisumu All Stars) have joined the Glamour Boys.

Midfielders Ibrahim Ochieng (Kisumu All Stars), Emmanuel Onyancha (Dandora Love) and Laktano Kiprotich (Migori Youth) and goalkeeper Jeremiah Wangila from Transfoc FC are the other additions.

The club’s fans chairman Boniface Ntabo lauded the appointment saying the move was timely.

Okoth has his work cut out as Shabana are 10 points behind leaders Fortune Sacco in the race for promotion to the top flight.

Fortune Sacco top the standings with 27 points from 12 matches while Shabana are ninth on 17 points from 12 matches.

In his first assignment at the club, Okoth will lead Shabana away to relegation-threatened Migori Youth at Awendo Stadium on Saturday.

Fixtures (all matches kick-off at 3pm)

Friday

Silibwet v MCF (Bomet Stadium)

SS Assad v Mombasa Elite (Mbaraki)

Saturday

APS Bomet v Zoo Kericho (Bomet Stadium)



Coastal Heroes v Dandora Love (Mbaraki)

Fortune Sacco v Muhoroni Youth (Kianyaga Stadium)

Gusii FC v Kisumu All Stars (Awendo Stadium)

Kibera Black Stars v Naivas (Camp Toyoyo)

Migori Youth v Shabana (Awendo Stadium)

Mwatate United v Mara Sugar (Wundanyi Stadium)