Shabana go hunting in Mombasa, Kibera face Vihiga in Mumias

Shabana will dislodge Kibera Black Stars from the top of the National Super League (NSL) if they beat Mombasa Elite at Mbaraki Sports Club in Mombasa on Wednesday as the second tier enters round four, with five matches on the cards.

Shabana, who picked up their second win of the season after edging visiting SS Assad 1-0 at the weekend, have played similar number of matches with Black Stars who have a superior goal difference.

Second-placed Mara Sugar FC, who are inactive midweek, also have six points.

Black Stars have played three games, have two wins and one loss while Shabana - under the tutelage of former international Sammy Okoth - started their campaign with a 1-0 win over hard fighting Silibwet.

Mombasa Elite, who have four points, could have gone to the top of the table with a win over Kibera Black Stars but they lost 2-1 at Camp Toyoyo grounds at the weekend.

Coach Evans Ogutu will lead Kibera Black Stars away in Western against Vihiga United at Mumias Sports Complex while Silibwet will be hosting Migori Youth at Bomet Stadium.

Ogutu said there are areas his team has to improve on before taking on the Vihiga.

“We played very well against Mombasa Elite on Saturday, but our biggest problem was putting enough goals in the net,” Ogutu said.

Fixtures

Wednesday (all matches kick-off at 3pm)

Kisumu Allstars v MCF (Moi Stadium, Kisumu)

Mwatate United v Coastal Heroes (Dawson Mwanyumba Stadium)

Silibwet v Migori Youth (Bomet Stadium)

Vihiga United v Kibera Black Stars (Mumias Sports Complex)