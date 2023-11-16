Shabana fans to club: Where are the replica jerseys?

Top flight side Shabana FC faces fan backlash over lack of the club’s replica jerseys that have been out of stock since the start of the season.

Since the club’s promotion to the Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) in June this year, the replicas have been out of stock with the club’s management being at pains to explain why the jerseys are not available for fans.

Shabana fans will now have to wait longer for the team's replica jerseys to be available after the deadline that was set by the club’s chairman Jared Nivaton lapsed last week.

Last month, Nivaton had promised that the replicas would be available in three weeks time but the promise has not materialised.

Concerns have also been raised over fake replica jerseys that have flooded the market. Fans have since protested over the club’s failure to curb the menace by providing genuine ones.

"The club is losing revenue through unauthorised outlets and that is why it is difficult to get genuine jerseys. The management needs to do something or else we shall have fake kits flooding the market," one of the fans wrote on the club’s official social media pages.

In a quick response, Nivaton cautioned that jerseys that are in the market are fake saying original jerseys will be shipped in soon.

"We expect the replicas to be in stores soon and we have put in clear cut distribution channels we will use only on authorised outlets" Nivaton noted.

Immediately Shabana gained promotion to the Premier League, the club signed a sponsorship deal with betting firm, Bangbet, a deal that came with new jerseys.

However, fans have not had a taste of the new jerseys three months since the deal was signed and they are now forced to don the old jerseys which don't bear the Bangbet logo.

Shabana had in August inked a one-year sponsorship deal worth Sh20m with Chinese betting firm Bangbet.

Shabana are currently ranked 14th on the log with 10 points, 12 points behind league leaders Posta Rangers after 11 matches.