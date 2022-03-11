Resurgent Shabana face litmus test in Gusii derby

Shabana defender Benard Otieno vies with Migori Youth forward Clinton Okoth

Shabana defender Benard Otieno (left) vies with Migori Youth forward Clinton Okoth during their National Super League match at Awendo Stadium on February 26, 2022.


Photo credit: Benson Ayienda | Nation Media Group
logo (8)

By  Benson Ayienda

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Second-placed Fortune Sacco take on Zoo Kericho at Kianyaga Stadium in Kirinyaga county
  • Murang'a Seal coach Vincent Nyaberi said his side will be targeting maximum points when they host Naivas FC
  • Shabana coach Okoth said he will approach the match like any other adding that this will be an opportunity for them to extend their winning run and break into the top four positions

Ten matches have been lined up on Saturday across different venues in the country as the National Super League (NSL) enters round 16.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.