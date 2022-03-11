Resurgent Shabana face litmus test in Gusii derby

Ten matches have been lined up on Saturday across different venues in the country as the National Super League (NSL) enters round 16.

Second-placed Fortune Sacco take on Zoo at Kianyaga Stadium in Kirinyaga county. Zoo are ranked ninth on the log after 15 rounds of matches.

Fortune were sitting top until last weekend when they lost 1-0 to APS Bomet. The win saw APS Bomet go top with with 30 points, a point ahead of Fortune.

Related Bandari vow to stop rampant Homeboyz Football

Despite missing four key players due to injuries and suspension, Fortune head coach Nicodemus Omasete is confident that his side will put up a good fight against Zoo Kericho and reclaim top slot.

"We are taking one game at a time and l believe we are still on the right track. We are aiming for maximum points," Omasete told Nation Sport.

Murang'a Seal coach Vincent Nyaberi said his side will be targeting maximum points when they host Naivas FC. Seal are third on the log with 27 points while Naivas are fourth on 25 points.

At Awendo stadium in Migori County, Shabana FC will take on rivals Gusii.

Shabana are confident of building on their 1-0 victory over coastal side SS Assad that pushed them to position six on the table standings after 15 matches.

This was Sammy Okoth's second win since he joined the club three weeks ago. The youthful side had settled for a 1-1 draw with Migori Youth before they beat Vihiga United 2-0.

Speaking to Nation Sport on Friday, Okoth said he will approach the match like any other adding that this will be an opportunity for them to extend their winning run and break into the top four positions.

"I am not interested in the so called derby. My aim is to ensure that my players are following what l am teaching them. I want to improve on their confidence and fitness levels," said Okoth.

His Gusii counterpart Andrew Ongwae predicted a tough match given Okoth's vast coaching experience.

"It will be a mouth-watering game since last season both matches ended in draws. We will go all out because Shabana have a good team and are on a good run. Okoth was my coach at Zoo Kericho and l believe it will be a game of tactics," he said.

Gusii are ranked 16th with 17 points having played 15 matches.

However, sports enthusiasts in Gusii region have pointed an accusing finger to County government of Kisii for failing to complete renovations at Gusii sadium saying the derby would have been played in the region.

"It's sad that a Gusii derby will be played in Luo Nyanza and a majority of fans will not have an opportunity to cheer their team," said one of the fans Regina Kerubo.

The upgrading works were launched by President Uhuru Kenyatta in March last year but the project is yet to be completed.

At neighbouring Nyamira county, construction works at Manga stadium are also yet to be finalised.

Fixtures (all matches kick-off at 3pm)

Saturday

Coastal Heroes v Muhoroni Youth

Mombasa Elite v MCF

Gusii FC v Shabana

Kibera Black Stars v APS Bomet

Kisumu All Stars v Mwatate United

Migori Youth v Mara Sugar

Fortune Sacco v Zoo Kericho

Murang'a Seal v Naivas

SS Assad v Dandora Love