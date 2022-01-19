Shabana expect quiet transfer window

Shabana's John Musyoka

Shabana players celebrate a goal against Kenya Police during their National Super league match at Camp Toyoyo grounds in Nairobi on June 12, 2021.


Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group
By  Benson Ayienda

Nation Media Group

  • He regretted that his squad consists of six players who are not eligible to play due to undisclosed reasons. The club are languishing In position 18 with four points.
  • In their next assignments this weekend, Gusii FC will visit Assad, while Migori Youth will entertain second placed Fortune Sacco.

National Super League (NSL) side Shabana FC will not overhaul their squad in the mid-season transfer window, but iwill sign only three players.

