Shabana expect quiet transfer window

National Super League (NSL) side Shabana FC will not overhaul their squad in the mid-season transfer window, but iwill sign only three players.

The window was opened on January 9 and will run up to February 5.

Club head coach Robert Ojienda Wednesday ruled out any big changes in the team saying they are only looking to sign an experienced defender and two midfielders.

Speaking to Nation Sport on phone, the tactician said: “I am convinced that the current squad is fit to compete with top teams and eventually seal promotion to the top league flight."

Shabana is currently third on the National Super League (NSL) standings with 14 points from seven matches. The club has registered four wins, two draws and one loss.

In their last match over the weekend, they beat Dandora Love 2-1 to record three wins in a row at Awendo Stadium in Migori County.

Ojienda added that he was okay with the current team which comprises players aged between 18 and 23.

“We will release four players to create room for the new signings that we are keenly monitoring. I hope they will get green pastures elsewhere,” said the coach.

Ojienda is keen to maintain the good run when the team visits 13th placed Kisumu All Stars this weekend.

Meanwhile, their rivals Gusii FC are planning to sign 10 players to bolster their squad.

Gusii have been struggling to register good results in the second tier suffering three losses, two draws and securing the same number of wins from seven matches. The club is currently languishing at position 15.

The club’s assistant coach Andrew Ongwae has attributed the poor run to inexperienced players in the team.

“We lost a majority of our players during the last transfer period but we are shopping for new ones. We want to finish in the top eight at the end of first leg," Ongwae said.

Separately, Migori Youth head coach Edward Manoa confirmed that they have already identified three players whom they intend to sign.

He regretted that his squad consists of six players who are not eligible to play due to undisclosed reasons. The club are languishing In position 18 with four points.