Shabana coach Robert Ojienda quits

Shabana head coach Robert Ojienda has resigned from his position citing toxic work environment.

In his resignation note on Monday, Ojienda blamed club officials and a section of the fans for interfering with his work.

Assistant coach Kevin Momanyi will take charge in an interim capacity.

Ojienda’s resignation comes after the club suffered a 1-0 loss at the hands of Kisumu All Stars on Saturday.

“I take this chance to thank the entire Shabana family for trusting me with the opportunity as the team head coach since last season. During the time we have been together I have learned a lot which added value to my career as a coach.

I leave this great team today a very happy man going by the records it is better than I found it though the journey was to go beyond the second tier," read part of the resignation letter.

Speaking to Nation Sport on phone, he lamented that some members of the club were doing a lot of back biting and even wanted to take part in selection of the team.

“I decided to quit because the environment was toxic for me. I was unable to continue with my plans at the club," he stated.

Ojienda had taken over from Joseph Ongoro, who also left the club in unclear circumstances.

The club chairman Nyandoro Kambi confirmed the resignation, but blasted the tactician for taking the matter to social media.

“I request Shabana fans to be patient as we look into this matter. We shall come back stronger" Nyandoro said in a statement.

The ‘Glamour Boys’ were relegated from the Kenyan Premier League in 2006 after leadership wrangles rocked the club.

They were further relegated to division one in 2014 before they made their way back to National Super League (NSL) in 2018.

Since 2018, the club has parted ways with five coaches among them Andrew Kanuli, Gilbert Selebwa, Vincent Nyaberi, Joseph Ongoro and Robert Ojienda.