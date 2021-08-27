Seven years on...Gogo Boys count gains

Gogo Boys patron Ahmed Kalebi believes the club is on course to achieve its 10-year plan.

The team formed in 2014 to combat gang violence, crime and drug abuse among the youth set specific goals and according to Kalebi, a lot has been achieved so far including transforming lives of the youth from Kibera slums.

“We are enjoying an impressive breakthrough after sponsors came on board. Some of our products are now playing for big clubs in top leagues, while others including John Mugo Macharia are in the Under-23 national team,” said Kalebi during the club’s fund-raising function on Wednesday where Sh3 million was raised.

Boma Panafrican Limited CEO, Abbas Gullet who graced the occasion advised sportsmen to invest in business to secure their future and also take NHIF cover for their families.

Gullet, who gave his personal contribution of Sh100,000, urged other humanitarian organisations to assist the youth in more challenging slums throughout the country.

“We shall continue supporting Gogo Boys FC, but we also want them to start an investment plan for players,” said Gullet.

The National Division Two team are currently placed second on 34 points level with leaders Dimba Patriots who have a better goal difference. They are hoping to be promoted to National Division One next season, and later qualify for top tier league before 2024.

During the fundraising ceremony held at Boma Hotel Nairobi’s South C, the team gave certificates to all the 37 players, officials, dedicated fans and other stakeholders.

Players who performed well in the season were also awarded with trophies donated by their main sponsors Lancet, Red Cross, Kibra MP Imran Otieno among others.