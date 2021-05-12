Seven-goal Milan run riot, Juve keep Champions League hopes alive

Juventus' Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon (right) talks with Italian referee Piero Giacomelli at the end of the Italian Serie A match between Sassuolo and Juventus on May 12, 2021 at the Mapei-Citta del Tricolore stadium in Reggio Emilia.

Photo credit: Marco Bertorello | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The battle for elite European football remains tight with just three points separating second-placed Atalanta and Juventus in fifth.
  • Atalanta moved back second ahead of Napoli with a 2-0 win over relegation candidates Benevento.
  • Gianluigi Buffon was in the Juventus goal days after announcing his departure at the end of the season.

