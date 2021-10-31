Sergio Aguero taken to hospital after breathing problems

Kun Aguero

Barcelona's Argentinian forward Kun Aguero leaves the pitch after resulting injured during their Spanish League match against Deportivo Alaves at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on October 30, 2021.
 

Photo credit: Pau Barrena | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Memphis Depay opened the scoring for Barcelona in the 49th minute but Alaves equalised in the 52nd after Luis Rioja dribbled through. 
  • Barca stay ninth in La Liga.

Madrid

