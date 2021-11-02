Senators rally behind FKF

Senators Tuesday rallied behind Football Kenya Federation (FKF) under the leadership of its embattled president Nick Mwendwa, while accusing Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed of using the powers of her office to frustrate the management of the sport.

Led by Makueni Senator Mutula Kilonzo Junior, the Senators protested a move by Amina to order what they termed an “impromptu” audit on FKF by officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and the National Intelligence Service (NIS).

Kilonzo further asked the chairperson of the Standing Committee on Labour and Social Welfare to explain why the football body was not issued with any notice citing the nature and reasons for inspection, documents required, material or evidence relied upon by Mohamed in making the said decision.

"He ( the Standing Committee on Labour chairperson) should also confirm whether the Cabinet Secretary is aware the said inspection team was largely composed of officers from the Criminal Investigations Department and National Intelligence Service," said Mutua.

On October 15, the Sports CS directed the Registrar of Sports Rose Wasike to undertake the inspection of FKF pursuant to Section 51 (1) of the Sports Act 2013 following allegation of misappropriation of funds by Mwendwa.

A High Court ruling had a day earlier squashed Mwendwa’s bid to stop the DCi from investigating him on matters concerning the federation.

The Act states that "the Registrar may, at any time, or if so directed by the Cabinet Secretary, cause an inspection to be made by any person authorized by the Registrar, in writing, of any sports organization, branch, sub-branch, organ, or any person associated with any sports organization, and of its books, accounts, and records".

Sports Principal Secretary Joe Okudo confirmed to Parliament last week that the FKF inspectors comprised a multi-agency team of officers from the Auditor General's office, Sports Registrar, and Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and had the blessings of Fifa.

FKF have since refuted the asserting by the Sports PS that Fifa had approved the probe.

Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula also described the audit as “punitive and malicious” while his Kericho counterpart Aaron Cheruiyot urged the Speaker to summon the Sports CS before the House so she can be asked to stop any abrupt decision against FKF.

Kitui Senator Enock Wambua accused Amina of “jumping the gun” and urged the Speaker not to “allow” the government to ban FKF.

His Nandi counterpart Samson Cheragai suggested that “banning FKF will mean a ban on football activities by Fifa which could bring a crisis” and wondered how the Ministry of Sports had handled other projects such as preparation the national teams for the Tokyo Olympics and whether the stadiums constructed in the country were value for money.

But Garissa Senator Abdul Haji disagreed with his colleagues. He said: “The intention of the Minister of Sports is to find out how these football people have used government money. Why is FKF against that? We should allow madam Mohamed to tackle the football body based on the rules and regulations. Our national teams are not performing and there is something wrong somewhere.”

While accepting that all federations must be subjected to an audit, Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja also warned Amina against individually taking a decision that could lead to a Fifa ban that would affect the lives of hundreds of footballers.