Senators rally behind FKF

Barry Otieno

A member of the  government’s Football Kenya Federation inspection team with the football boy’s Chief Executive Barry Otieno at Kandanda House, Kasarani on October 29, 2021.

Photo credit: Pool |

By  David Kwalimwa

Sports Reporter, Nation Media Group.

What you need to know:

  • While accepting that all federations must be subjected to an audit, Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja also warned Amina against individually taking a decision that could lead to a Fifa ban that would affect the lives of hundreds of footballers.
  • The FKF probe team was expected to submit their report to the Sports CS Tuesday evening.

Senators Tuesday rallied behind Football Kenya Federation (FKF) under the leadership of its embattled president Nick Mwendwa, while accusing Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed of using the powers of her office to frustrate the management of the sport.

