Senate summons Ababu, Ndung’u over ‘football mismanagement’

The Senate has summoned Treasury Cabinet Secretary Njuguna Ndung’u and his Sports counterpart Ababu Namwamba to appear before its committee investigating a petition on “the mismanagement of football in the country.”

In correspondences seen by Nation Sport, Wilfred Marori, the Nairobi County Football Association secretary, has also been summoned by the Senate’s Standing Committee on Labour and Social Welfare. The trio is expected to appear on September 7, 2023.

“The Committee resolved to invite you to a meeting to consider a Petition regarding the mismanagement of football in the country by Football Kenya Federation,” the invite, dated August 18, 2023, signed by J.M. Nyengenye, the Clerk of the Committee and copied to Mombasa Senator Mohammed Faki reads in part.

“You may be accompanied by five other persons you deem necessary to assist you in responding to the information sought by the Committee.”

Marori added: “We intend to inform the Senate that FKF’s National Executive Committee is in office illegally as they were removed from office in accordance with the law. The Sports CS should be compelled to ensure there is law and order in the running of football.”

Nation Sport understands the Treasury CS may be compelled to among other matters, shed light on the funding by the government to the Ministry of Sports and Football Kenya Federation (FKF) towards football activities.

Speaking at the National Assembly last week, Namwamba conceded there are ‘challenges in the management of football in the country', which the government has agreed with football’s world governing body to ‘resolve through holding elections’.

The summons comes six months after Namwamba reinstated FKF's top officials, including president Nick Mwendwa and Chief Executive Barry Otieno, to office.

The Sports CS explained he was forced to reinstate the officials, who were removed from office by his predecessor Amina Mohamed, as a condition for Fifa to lift an indefinite suspension slapped on Kenya from competition at international tournaments.

Mwendwa resumed office after economic charges preferred against him by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) were dropped in court.