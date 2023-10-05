Senate calls for truce between FKF and CFAs as 2027 Afcon looms

The Senate on Thursday called for the end of wrangles in the management of football, offering to mediate between the Football Kenya Federation and the County Football Associations.

That was after the senate recused itself from the petition on management of football in the country due to an ongoing case at the Sports Disputes Tribunal (SDT).

West Pokot Senator Julius Murgor recused the Senate Committee on Labour and Social Welfare over the matter after FKF President Nick Mwendwa, who was to answer questions on the management of the game in the country, said the issues he was to answer are before the SDT.

The committee had summoned Mwendwa to respond to issues raised by Nairobi County Football Association when its officials, led by Secretary General Wilfred Marori, appeared before the Senate on September 7.

Sports Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba had also appeared before the committee on September 7, where he said the FKF Elections will be in February 2024.

Mwendwa, however, said the issues that he was to respond to are before the SDT.

The hearing date of the case is October 7. Marori is the petitioner in the case before the SDT.

“I’m seeking your guidance on how we can proceed especially when the issues here are before SDT,” said Mwendwa.

Marori said what he petitioned in court is the failure by FKF to hold elections since 2021 and that the FKF constitution does not conform with the Sports Act 2013.

“I never petitioned about the mismanagement of funds and the leadership of FKF. The issues we have raised here do not align with issues in court,” said Marori.

Murgor and senators Enock Wambua (Kitui), Stewart Madzayo (Kilifi), and Alex Mundigi (Embu ) concured the issues raised by the petitioner were before the SDT.

They asked the petitioner to pursue the court case to avoid conflict between the courts and parliament.

The senators, however, called for truce between both parties so that it does not affect the preparations for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations that Kenya will be co-hosting with neighbours Tanzania and Uganda.

“The best thing to do is for both parties to find an amicable way of solving their differences and get a way forward. Both of you have worked together before and even here you can see us Azimio and Kenya Kwanza working together,” said Mundigi.

Mwendwa said he has no problem working with the CFAs as both are working for the good of the game in the country.