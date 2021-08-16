Search on for Argentines born in 1981 and named after Maradona

Diego Maradona

Argentine football legend Diego Maradona who died in November 2020 at the age of 60.

Photo credit: Filippo Monteforte | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Maradona died of a heart attack on November 25, 2020 aged 60 while recovering from an operation to remove a blood clot from his head.
  • He finished his career at Boca in 1997 and four years later returned to the Bombonera for his official retirement from football, uttering a memorable phrase about the substance addiction he suffered from.

Buenos Aires

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.