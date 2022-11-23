Sea of Morocco’s red flows in Al Khor

In Doha

You would be forgiven for thinking that Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor was somewhere in Rabat or Casablanca as Moroccan fans invaded the area in their thousands, easily outnumbering their Croatian counterparts for the Group F encounter.



The sea of red had a thunderous voice that felt like a sound wall in the stadium, cheering every ball touched by an Atlas Lions player while widely whistling when the Croatians had possession.



Croatia, featuring Ballon d'Or winner Luka Modric, were the favourites to win but just could not assert themselves against a well organised Morocco side who could as well have been playing at home given the support in the stadium.

The Morocco fans will return to their hotel bases satisfied that this was a point well-earned in a match that flowed either end to end 0-0 and with few chances created.

Croatia, losing finalists four years ago, had the best share of the chances the best falling on Nikola Vlasic late in the first half.

Morocco goalkeeper Yassine Bounou was at his best to keep the midfielder's stab out from close range.

Modric, given man of the match, had sniffs on goal but his accuracy let him down as Croatia failed to score in a World Cup match since a 0-0 draw against Japan in the 2006 group stage.

Morocco's best two chance fell to PSG fullback Ashraf Hakimi, the first a diving header from near point blank range but Croatia goalkeeper Dominik Perisic was equal to the task, and the second, a vicious kick from a free kick move that was saved by the goalie.

"We played against last year's World Cup runners up possessing great players like Modric, (Ivan) Peresic. We did not win but the results are great for us. This is the World Cup," said Morocco coach Walid Regragui.

Yes it is, and his Croatian equivalent Zlatko Dalić said they harboured ambitions of qualifying for the knock-out stages.

"Morocco were well prepared and our finishing was lacking. We now have to focus on the next game," said Dalic.

With top ranked Belgium expected to win the group, the fight for the second could be tight.

Morocco have never gone beyond the round of 16 at the World Cup. No Africa team got out of the group stage in Russia 2018.

Cameroon and Ghana will join the World Cup fray on Thursday as the first round of matches comes to an end.