SDT suspends FKF Caretaker Committee sanctions on Gor Mahia

Gor Mahia fans can now attend their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match against Kenya Police on Sunday after the club obtained a stay order from the Sports Dispute Tribunal (SDT) against a two-match ban on fans issued by Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Caretaker Committee on Thursday.

In a letter signed by the FKF Caretaker Committee Head of Secretariat Linda Oguttu and addressed to Gor Mahia chairman Ambrose Rachier on Thursday, the Committee had found the club culpable of security breach following chaos that marred their clash with Vihiga Bullets at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on February 13.

They directed that the club play their next two matches behind closed doors and also handed Bullets all the three points.

However, the SDT order signed by chairman John Ohaga on Friday, prohibited the implementation of the caretaker committee's order that awarded Vihiga Bullets maximum points.

The game which was held at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani was aborted at half-time due to fracas among K'Ogalo fans which resulted into injuries of three fans and damage on the stadium gates.

The caretaker committee is listed as the second respondent in the case which will be mentioned on March 15 at 2.30pm while FKF is the first respondent.

"It is hereby ordered that pending the hearing and determination of the application before this honourable tribunal an order be hereby issued suspending the implementation of the sanctions in the letter dated March 10, 2022 as against the petitioner," read the stay order by Ohaga.

"That the application be served upon the respondents immediately and in any event before Monday March 14."

In their prayers, Gor had cited the issue as urgent and called on SDT to suspend caretaker committee letter signed by its Head of Secretariat Linda Oguttu and addressed to the club chairman Ambrose Rachier.

The letter explained that Gor were to blame for the security breach which made Vihiga Bullets players refuse to return to the pitch for the second half of the contest.

The ban would have prevented K'Ogalo fans from cheering the team during their home matches in Western Kenya.

Gor's decision to move their home matches to Kisumu and Kakamega came after Sports Kenya banned them from hosting their home ties at Kasarani or Nyayo National Stadium due to chaos in the Vihiga Bullets clash.

Apart from the tie against Kenya Police, the ban would also have affected their home game against Wazito next weekend.