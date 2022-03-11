SDT suspends FKF Caretaker Committee sanctions on Gor Mahia

What you need to know:

  • The SDT order signed by chairman John Ohaga on Friday, prohibited the implementation of the caretaker committee's order that awarded Vihiga Bullets maximum points
  • The caretaker committee is listed as the second respondent in the case which will be mentioned on March 15 at 2.30pm while FKF is the first respondent
  • Apart from the tie against Kenya Police, the ban would also have affected their home game against Wazito next weekend


Gor Mahia fans can now attend their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match against Kenya Police on Sunday after the club obtained a stay order from the Sports Dispute Tribunal (SDT) against a two-match ban on fans issued by Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Caretaker Committee on Thursday.

