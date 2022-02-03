SDT suspends Division One league kick-off

Football Kenya Federation National Division One League 2022/23 season will not kick off this weekend as planned.

This is after Sports Dispute Tribunal (SDT) suspended the league following a row over criteria used to promote Kibra-based Gogo Boys at the end of the 2021/22 season.

SDT through its chairman John Ohaga has issued staying orders following a protest letter by FKF Division Two Side Young Boys who have opposed the promotion of Gogo Boys, claiming they deserved the slot left by disbanded Nairobi Stima.

In the case taken before the SDT, Young Boys had sued FKF Caretaker Committee Leagues and Competition sub-Committee Chairman Ali Amour, the committee itself and the office of the Attorney General.

Gogo Boys, Kibera Soccer and Dimba Patriots were named in the case as interested parties.

The order also instructed the Caretaker Committee to suspend the promotion of Gogo Boys, Kibera Soccer and Dimba Patriots until the case is heard and determined.

“That pending the hearing and determination of the suit interprets an order for stay be and is hereby issued upon the first and second respondent staying the decision of the second respondent promoting the second and third interested parties to the National Division One season 2021/22 as enshrined in the letter dated November 16, 2021,” ordered Ohaga.

“That pending the hearing and determination suit interpartes an order of prohibition be and is hereby issued prohibiting the first and second respondents from enforcing their decision against the applicant and from proceeding with the FKF National Division One League 2021/22 play-offs as scheduled,” added the order.

Young Boys topped FKF Division Two Eastern Zone 'C' final standing on 62 points which was the highest tally in all the four zones but lost in the play-offs to Kibera Soccer on post-match penalties at Thika Sub County Stadium on November 23. Dimba Patriots also beat Green Berets in the play-off on the same day.

Gogo Boys, who have been promoted to Division One, finished second in Zone 'A' behind Dimba Patriots and that is why their promotion has raised controversy leading to Young Boys protesting at the SDT.

According to the rules, play-offs always involve four top teams and only two winners get automatic promotion. However, this season there was a third slot available after Nairobi Stima was disbanded due to lack of sponsorship following the withdrawal of Kenya Power Company Sponsorship.