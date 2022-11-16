SDT revoke FKF decision to stop promotion, relegation of teams

The Sports Dispute Tribunal (SDT) Wednesday issued a stay order on the decision by the Football Kenya Federation National Executive to nullify promotion and relegation of teams in the 2021/22 season.

This is after Administration Police Service (APS) Bomet and Kona Rangers took a case to the SDT protesting the decision to deny them promotion to the FKF-PL and the National Super League respectively after topping their respective divisions.

The duo want the SDT to instruct the federation to include them in the FKF-PL fixtures which are set to kick off this weekend.

In a letter signed by FKF Secretary-General Barry Otieno, NEC last Friday annulled the 201/22 season hence putting off promotion and relegation in the FKF-PL, WPL, NSL and FKF Division One Leagues.

“That an interim order of injunction be and hereby issued staying the decision by the Football Kenya Federation National Executive Committee on promotion and relegation, pending the hearing and determination of this application,” said the order signed by SDT Chairman John Ohaga.

He instructed APS Bomet and Kona Rangers to serve the 15 respondents by Friday, November 18 and the case will be mentioned for directions on Tuesday, November 22.

Dimba Patriots, Mayenje Santos and Kibera Soccer Women, who were also affected by the NEC decision, and Sports Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba have been listed as interested parties in the case.

On whether last season stands nullified, Ohaga told Nation Sport that he also needs to hear from NEC before giving a decision on the matter.