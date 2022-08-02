SDT lifts order stopping FKF-PL promotion play-off

The Sports Disputes Tribunal (SDT) has ordered the two-legged playoff match between Wazito FC and Murang’a Seal to proceed after lifting an injunction it placed on the clash last Friday.

SDT chairman John Ohaga said the matches will go ahead as they proceed with the full hearing of a case filed by National Super League (NSL) side Muhoroni Youth arguing that the FKF Transition Committee didn’t consider the three cases which would have influenced the automatic promotion race.

“We have given the committee a go ahead to arrange for the play offs which we indicated was to be played on Wednesday. However, it is within their mandate to choose a date for the game which involves Wazito and Murang’a Seal,” Ohaga told Nation Sport.

“The case Muhoroni Youth brought before us will proceed to full hearing and if the rule comes out otherwise, we shall inform the committee so that the changes are effected for justice to prevail. The playoffs going on doesn’t mean we have ruled against Muhoroni Youth,” added senior counsel.

Muhoroni Youth chairman Moses Adagala through advocate Ms Cynthia Gachara, had filed the case, claiming the FKF Transition Committee had not made a decision on the three cases it presented.

The Independent Disciplinary and Appeals Committee (IDAC) led by Retired Fifa referee GMT Otieno confirmed that Muhoroni Youth's cases were before it.

In another verdict which had courted controversy, IDAC had nullified all the results of Zoo FC, which participated in the last season fixtures despite being relegated to the FKF Division One after being found culpable of match-fixing by Fifa.

If the table will be reviewed as directed by SDT, Murang’a Seal, who finished third, will leapfrog Fortune Sacco to second in the log with 68 points, two ahead of Fortune who will drop to third on 66 points.