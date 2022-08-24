SDT faults FKF Transition Committee's decisions

Sports Dispute Tribunal (SDT) has faulted the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Transition Committee for disregarding the federation’s disputes resolution mechanism in its decision making.

In a ruling delivered Wednesday in a case filed by seven National Super League clubs, one FKF Division One team, and Francis Okello, SDT chairman John Ohaga said the Transition Committee failed to provide adequate notice with the particulars of the intended decision to either dock points and/or relegate the teams.

The clubs, Migori Youth, Dandora Love, Gusii, Zoo, Kamungei United, Kisumu All Stars, Mwatate United and Coastal Heroes, were docked points after refusing to honour their matches, some claiming logistical challenges after the term of the transition committee was extended on May 13.

While Dandora Love, Gusii and Migori Youth were eventually relegated, Mwatate United, Kisumu All Stars and Coastal Heroes were docked points for failing to turn up for their matches on the same weekend.

“A declaration is hereby issued that the decision made by the FKF Transition Committee Head of Secretariat on May 13, 2022 breached the Petitioners’ rights to fair administrative action in accordance with the Fair Administrative Action Act and the FKF Constitution,” stated Ohaga.

He, however, didn’t oppose the decision by the FKF Caretaker Committee to allow the matches to go on on May 13 despite its term having ended and having represented its report to Sports CS Amina Mohamed.

“The decision made by the Respondent herein contested, on May 13 2022 to allow the continuation of the league matches was within its mandate,” said the ruling.

The door has now been opened for the clubs that lost their place in the NSL after the docking of points, Migori Youth, Dandora Love and Gusii, to regain their status. Reached by Nation Sport for further clarification, Ohaga said: “The first orders show the FKF Transition Committee was right to order for the matches to continue.

However, by not involving the internal bodies of the federation in dispute solutions, it made a mistake.”

“It is therefore the right of the clubs to come back to the SDT and show how the decision to dock them affected them. That is when we can decide on whether the relegated ones stay in the league or not,” added Ohaga.