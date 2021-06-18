Scotland hold England in dour encounter

England's midfielder Declan Rice (left) vies with Scotland's forward Lyndon Dykes

England's midfielder Declan Rice (left) vies with Scotland's forward Lyndon Dykes during their  Uefa Euro 2020 Group 'D' match at Wembley Stadium in London on June 18, 2021.
 

Photo credit: Carl Recine | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • John Stones should have raised the roof early on when the unmarked England defender met Mason Mount's corner with a close-range header that crashed against the post
  • For the second successive game, England had produced a plodding first-half performance
  • Scotland, competing ferociously and playing with intelligence, remained a major threat and Lyndon Dykes' hooked shot had to be headed off the line by James

London

