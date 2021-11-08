Saudi-owned Newcastle appoint Howe as new manager

Bournemouth's English manager Eddie Howe reacts ahead of their English Premier League match against Newcastle United on November 10, 2018. PHOTO | LINDSEY PARNABY |

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Howe, who had two spells at Bournemouth, has been out of work since leaving club in August 2020, days after their relegation from the Premier League.
  • The south coast club had risen from the fourth tier to become an established top-flight team under Howe.

London

