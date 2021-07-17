Sanjin Alagic leaves Nairobi City Stars with 'huge' memories

Departing Nairobi City Stars coach Sanjin Alagic says Kenya is a country with huge football talents which are, however, bogged down from realising their potential owing to a lack of adequate facilities and coaching.

The Bosnian coach's successful stay in charge of the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League club ended Saturday evening following the lapse of his two-year contract which he opted not to renew for personal reasons.

"It's been a great two years (in Kenya). After eight years coaching across the Gulf, in Slovakia, Bosnia, and with the Bosnia national team, I wanted to go somewhere different and the opportunity to come to Kenya was perfect," he told Nation Sport in an exclusive interview.

Nairobi City Stars coach Sanjin Alagic reacts on the touchline during their FKF Cup Round of 16 match against Ulinzi Stars at Ruaraka ground on June 6, 2021. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

When the 44-year-old joined the Kawangware-based team in 2019, it was flirting with relegation in the second-tier competition, the National Super League (NSL).

"I liked the idea to connect sport with an impact in the community, to help people who really need the support from us all. City Stars and the Jonathan Jackson Foundation have done a fantastic job this year, especially in the difficult times of Covid-19. I will continue to support the cause."

He managed an instant promotion to the top-flight after winning the NSL title, the only trophy in the club's two-decade existence.

This season, the coach has led the team to seventh-place in the top flight after winning ten and drawing seven of its 25 matches, whilst also exiting the Betway Cup in the quarter-finals.

"We've had an excellent last two years; first with a dominant title win, and now in the league, we are doing an amazing job with great results."

"When you mention Kenya in Europe, the first thing people think about is athletics (prowess). Kenya has a strong reputation around the world in these disciplines and is always up there with the best in the world. But (then) there are so many talented (football) players in Kenya. Having coached players coming through the Bosnian national team, some of who have gone on big-money transfers, and then comparing (to) some of my boys at NCS, I can tell you for certain that the potential is huge."

"Unfortunately, " he added, "Many (Kenyan) players do not reach their full potential due to a lack of quality training facilities and sometimes lack of coaching ability, and also due to poor advice coming from people around them."

Youth are the future

Sanjin has advised the government and FKF to invest in young players.

"The focus must always be on improving the youth and giving them the best chance to succeed. When Kenya has quality pitches for training and matches and can effectively organise a quality youth academy in clubs with championships for U15, U17, and U19, I am sure that Kenya will see huge progress in a short space of time both in the domestic leagues and national team."

Nairobi City Stars coach Sanjin Alagic gestures from the touchline during their FKF Kenya Premier League match against Mathare United at Moi International Sports, Centre, Kasarani on March 2, 2021. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

The former Sarajevo (Bosnia), STK Samorin (Slovakia) and Al Ahli (Qatar) youth team coach has named league sides Kakamega Homeboyz and Tusker as among his strongest opposition which also praising Salim "Shittu" Abdalla, Peter "Pinchez" Opiyo, and Anthony "Muki" Kimani as some of the players that stood out for him.

"I will remember Kenya as a place with friendly people with big hearts, beautiful nature, and a great working atmosphere in NCS and JJF. I will treasure my memories in Kenya."

Nairobi City Stars coach Sanjin Alagic and hist assistant coach John Amboko celebrate a during their Premier league match against Zoo FC at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on February 20, 2021. Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

City Stars owner Jonathan Jackson has lauded Sanjin's impact.

"Sanjin, a Uefa Pro coach fitted perfectly to our puzzle and he brought professionalism to the coaching department. And the rest followed; good results, tumbling of various records, a promotion back to the premier league after four years, and a good run in the top-flight."