Sanjin Alagic leaves Nairobi City Stars with 'huge' memories

Nairobi City stars coach Sanjin Alagic give instructions to his players during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match at Ruaraka grounds on June 19, 2021.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  David Kwalimwa

Sports Reporter, Nation Media Group.

What you need to know:

  • The Bosnian coach's successful stay in charge of the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League club ended Saturday evening following the lapse of his two-year contract which he opted not to renew for personal reasons.
  • When the 44-year-old joined the Kawangware-based team in 2019, it was flirting with relegation in the second-tier competition, the National Super League (NSL).
  • City Stars owner Jonathan Jackson has lauded Sanjin's impact.

Departing Nairobi City Stars coach Sanjin Alagic says Kenya is a country with huge football talents which are, however, bogged down from realising their potential owing to a lack of adequate facilities and coaching.

