Sancho dropped as Rashford returns to England squad

England's forward Marcus Rashford leaves the pitch after their loss in the Uefa Euro 2020 final match against Italy at the Wembley Stadium in London on July 11, 2021.
 

Photo credit: John Sibley | AFP

What you need to know:

  • Gareth Southgate's side host Albania on November 12 and travel to San Marino three days later as they look to guarantee their place at next year's World Cup in Qatar.
  • Manchester United forward Sancho will be absent from those games after paying the price for his poor form since moving to Old Trafford from Borussia Dortmund in the close-season.

