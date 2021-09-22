Samuel Eto'o to vie for Fecafoot presidential seat

Samuel Eto'o

Former Cameroonian forward Samuel Eto'o poses during a photo session on October 24, 2019 in Paris.

Photo credit: File | Bertrand Guay | AFP

By  Ndi Eugene Ndi

Nation Correspondent, Yaounde, Cameroon.

What you need to know:

  • The former Cameroon international has promised to rekindle winning spirit in national team, Indomitable Lions, and to revamp ailing domestic championship

Yaounde

