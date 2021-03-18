Salah to lead Egypt's Afcon qualification bid in Nairobi

A handout picture released by the Egyptian Presidency on June 15, 2019 shows Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi greeting Egypt's Uefa Champions League winning forward Mohamed Salah during the team's training camp at the 30 June Stadium in Cairo.

Photo credit: File | AFP

By  Victor Otieno

Sports Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Liverpool midfielder Mohamed Salah, Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny and Galatasary striker Mostafa Mohamed are some of the top players included in the squad
  • Egypt, who top Group 'G' of the 2021 Afcon qualifiers with eight points, will face-off with third-placed Harambee Stars in Nairobi on March 25, before welcoming Comoros, who are also on eight points, on March 29
  • Having amassed three points so far, Harambee Stars face an uphill task of making an immediate return to the continental showpiece after gracing the 2019 edition held in Egypt

Egypt’s coach Hossam El-Badry Thursday named a strong, 28-man squad for the upcoming 2021 African Cup of Nations (Afcon) ties against Kenya’s Harambee Stars and Comoros.

