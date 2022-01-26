Salah scores decisive penalty as Egypt beat Ivory Coast on penalties

  • The experienced Al Ahly goalkeeper came off injured after a long delay late on as the game petered out, with Mohamed Abogabal replacing him for extra time.
  • The Zamalek shot-stopper produced a fine save to deny the excellent Sangare before Haller was taken off, and as the game went to penalties Abogabal tipped Bailly's kick onto the bar and Salah then had the last word.

Douala, Cameroon

