Salah inspires Egypt to place in Cup of Nations semis

Egypt's midfielder Mahmoud 'Trezeguet' Hassan (right) celebrates with Egypt's forward Mohamed Salah after scoring his team's second goal during their 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) quarter-final match against Morocco at Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo in Yaounde on January 30, 2022.
 

Photo credit: Charly Triballeau | AFP

By  AFP

  • Sofiane Boufal's early penalty put Morocco in front in the last-eight tie but skipper Salah equalised for Egypt early in the second half and then made the winner for Mahmoud Trezeguet 10 minutes into extra time.
  • Egypt will play hosts Cameroon in the semi-finals in Yaounde on Thursday.

Yaoundé, Cameroon

