Sakaja Super Cup lights up Nairobi grounds on Utamaduni Day

As Kenyans marked Utamaduni Day on Tuesday, the Sakaja Super Cup first round of fixtures ended with a massive 45 matches played across Nairobi.

The highlight of the day was the Makadara derby pitting Jericho All Stars against their neighbours Hakati Sportif with Jericho winning 2-0 at Hamza Grounds in Makadara Sub County.

In Mathare Sub County, Asec Huruma beat Huruma Youth 2-0 in an exciting Huruma derby while

Lang'ata witnessed an exciting clash as Prison secured a 4-2 victory against Underwater.

Pool A of Mathare Sub County matches saw Lula FC beat Marine 3-0, Shofco Mathare lost 1-0 to Wakanda as Comrade FC won 2-1 against Shanties FC.

In Pool B, Imara fell by a solitary goal against Faith Homes and Pool FC played out a one all draw with Mlango Kubwa United.

Huruma Sports beat Mathare Hospital 1-0 while Moroto sportif drew 1-1 with True Colours. Pool D saw Sagan beat Shilia 2-0 as All Stars won 3-1 against Madoy.

Two games were postponed and will be played at a later date.

In Kasarani Sub County matches at Muhuri Muchiri grounds, Kamulu United drubbed Amosanders 7-3.

Made in the Street beat Wolfsburg 4-1 as Ruai Sportive emerged victorious winning 2-1 against opponents Kasarani Midhill. Plan B overpowered Maaji FC 2-1.

In Westlands Sub County matches played at Githogoro Grounds, Potters beat Uthiru Vision 2-0 while

Gachie Friends drew 1-1 with Kibagare Sportive.