Sakaja Super Cup lights up Nairobi grounds on Utamaduni Day

Fans follow proceedings during the Sakaja Super Cup Makadara Sub County match between Hakati Sportive and Jericho All Stars at Hamza Grounds on October 10, 2023.

Photo credit: Pool
By  Toto Arege

  • The highlight of the day was the Makadara derby pitting Jericho All Stars against their neighbours Hakati Sportif with Jericho winning 2-0 at Hamza Grounds in Makadara Sub County.
  • In Mathare Sub County, Asec Huruma beat Huruma Youth 2-0 in an exciting Huruma derby while
  • Lang'ata witnessed an exciting clash as Prison secured a 4-2 victory against Underwater.

As Kenyans marked Utamaduni Day on Tuesday, the Sakaja Super Cup first round of fixtures ended with a massive 45 matches played across Nairobi.

The highlight of the day was the Makadara derby pitting Jericho All Stars against their neighbours Hakati Sportif with Jericho winning 2-0 at Hamza Grounds in Makadara Sub County.

In Mathare Sub County, Asec Huruma beat Huruma Youth 2-0 in an exciting Huruma derby while
Lang'ata witnessed an exciting clash as Prison secured a 4-2 victory against Underwater.

Pool A of Mathare Sub County matches saw Lula FC beat Marine 3-0, Shofco Mathare lost 1-0 to  Wakanda as Comrade FC won 2-1 against Shanties FC.

In Pool B, Imara fell by a solitary goal against Faith Homes and Pool FC played out a one all draw with Mlango Kubwa United.

Huruma Sports beat Mathare Hospital 1-0 while Moroto sportif drew 1-1 with True Colours. Pool D saw Sagan beat Shilia 2-0 as All Stars won 3-1 against Madoy.

Two games were postponed and will be played at a later date.

In Kasarani Sub County matches at Muhuri Muchiri grounds, Kamulu United drubbed Amosanders  7-3.

Made in the Street beat Wolfsburg 4-1 as Ruai Sportive emerged victorious winning 2-1 against opponents Kasarani Midhill. Plan B  overpowered Maaji FC 2-1.

In Westlands Sub County matches played at Githogoro Grounds, Potters beat Uthiru Vision 2-0 while
Gachie Friends drew 1-1 with Kibagare Sportive.

Gullyside FC were felled by Kibagare Slums 2-0 as Karura Greens FC beat Kitisuru All Stars 2-1.

