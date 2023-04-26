Sadili 'B' crowned Majanja Cup champions

Sadili 'B' are the winners of the fourth edition of the Majanja Cup.

The victorious side managed the feat after defeating Legends of Kitengela on post-match penalties in a contest held at the GEMS Cambridge International School in Nairobi.

The two teams had tied 1-1 after full-time with goals from Alexis Musoke and Ivan Kamau in this one-day Seven a side tournament.

"We expected the final to be tough and I have to congratulate them. We now feel fitter and better and looking forward to next season," said Musoke.

Earlier Sadili 'B' dispatched a clueless Mahakama 3-1 while the Legends edged Mabuda 1-0.

In the quarter-finals, Mahakama defeated Sadili 'A' by a solitary goal, Sadili 'B' laboured to eliminate Strathmore on post-match penalties as Legends got the better of Maramat FC.

The tournament, organised by Justice David Majanja, attracted 12 teams and 200 participants.

"We are driven by a passion to provide an avenue for the not very young to be physically fit and stay healthy. The way we hope to play a small role in alleviating lifestyle diseases and other challenges facing the community," explained Majanja.

"While at it, we are seeing a lot of networking and bonding amongst professionals that we bring together from across fields as law, political leadership, banking, humanitarian, education, insurance and many others."

The winning teams were awarded medals, a glittering trophy and cash prize.