Ex-Man Utd star denies assault charges in court appearance

Wales' Manager and Former Manchester United footballer Ryan Giggs leaves from Manchester Magistrates' Court in Manchester, northern England on April 28, 2021. - Giggs, who appeared in court on Wednesday, is charged with assaulting two women and controlling or coercive behaviour, pleaded not guilty and was bailed to appear at Manchester Crown Court on May 26. 

Photo credit: Paul Ellis | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Cardiff-born former winger Giggs, who won 64 caps for Wales, was appointed manager of the national team in January 2018 and led his country to qualification for the 2020 European Championship in November 2019.
  • But Euro 2020 was delayed by 12 months because of the coronavirus pandemic and Giggs has missed the past two international camps following his arrest in November.
  • As a player, Giggs made a club-record 963 appearances over 23 years for Manchester United, winning 13 Premier League titles and two Champions League trophies.

