Rware face off with Uweza in Division Two’s Central action

As football continues to gain popularity in Nyeri County and central Kenya, generally, Nyeri’s Rware FC have a date in the Football Kenya Federation’s (FKF) Division Two with Uweza FC on Sunday at Nyeri’s Ruring’u Stadium.

The teams have played two matches each with Uweza having won one and lost the other while Rware FC have also won one and lost one.

Rware beat Kibra Woodley 1-0 last Sunday after their 2-1 loss in their match against Dagoretti Lion FC at Ruring’u Stadium two weeks ago.

According to Rware chairman Emmanuel Matano, the team’s technical bench have corrected previous mistakes and should come up with good results.

“We have been training harder on our speed and ball work. We train from Tuesday to Saturday both morning and evening sessions,” he said.

“In our club, we don’t have the “best” players and the line-up is determined during the week because there is an internal competition for the first 18 slots, so it is hard to say who is the best player now or who will automatically walk into the starting 11,” he added.

In the Central Region league, Nyeri’s Marafiki FC are ranked second in the standings with six points with Silver Stars leading the standings with seven points.

Marafiki FC snatched their first win of the season by defeating Karatina Homeboyz two weeks ago at Karatina before hammering Kiambu Community FC 8-0 last week at Kinunga Stadium.

Marafiki FC are favourites when they face Kiambu’s White Eagles at the Kabete Approved School on Sunday.

“We’ve had some very good preparations ahead of Sunday’s game at Kiambu. We are working on striking and defense and we hope to come back to Nyeri with the three points,” Marafiki FC coach James Kabuga said.

Fixtures (All matches kick off at 2pm)

KTDA Theta v Silver Star (Mundoro Stadium)

Kagio United v Githunguri Seniors (Kagio Primary School)

Kiambu Community v Karatina Homeboyz (Kiambu Primary School)

Muthiga FC v Gatunyu FC (Muthiga Primary School)

White Eagles v Marafiki FC (Kabete Approved School)