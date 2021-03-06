Rware face off with Uweza in Division Two’s Central action

Marafiki FC’s Nick Chepkuch (left) vies for the ball with Karatina Homeboyz FC’s Andrea Oloo during their FKF Central Region league match at Karatina Stadium in Nyeri County on February 21, 2021. Marafiki won 2-0. 

Photo credit: Joseph Kanyi | Nation Media Group

By  Reginah Kinogu

What you need to know:

  • The teams have played two matches each with Uweza having won one and lost the other while Rware FC have also won one and lost one.
  • Rware beat Kibra Woodley 1-0 last Sunday after their 2-1 loss in their match against Dagoretti Lion FC at Ruring’u Stadium two weeks ago.

As football continues to gain popularity in Nyeri County and central Kenya, generally, Nyeri’s Rware FC have a date in the Football Kenya Federation’s (FKF) Division Two with Uweza FC on Sunday at Nyeri’s Ruring’u Stadium.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.