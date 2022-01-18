Breaking News: Businessman Jimi Wanjigi arrested over 'fraud'

Rwandan woman referee creates Afcon history

Salima Mukansanga

Rwandan referee Salima Mukansanga (right) gestures during the Group B Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) 2021 match between Zimbabwe and Guinea at Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo in Yaounde on January 18, 2022.

Photo credit: Kenzo Tribouillard | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Previously the Rwandan was the fourth official when Guinea defeated Malawi on January 10 in Bafoussam.  
  • "We are super proud of Salima because she has had to work exceptionally hard to be where she is today," said Confederation of African Football (CAF) referees' boss Eddy Maillet from the Seychelles.

Yaounde

