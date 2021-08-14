Rwanda's Kagame hits out at Arsenal after loss to Brentford

Brentford

Brentford players celebrate the opening goal scored by Brentford's Spanish striker Sergi Canos (obscured) during their English Premier League match against Arsenal at Brentford Community Stadium in London on August 13, 2021.


Photo credit: Adrian Dennis | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The veteran president and long-time Arsenal supporter tweeted a tirade after Brentford returned to their first English top-flight season for 74 years with a 2-0 win over the Gunners on Friday evening.
  • Kagame, whose country is an official sponsor of Arsenal, said Brentford deserved the win but the Gunners had soul-searching to do.

Kigali, Rwanda

