Ruthless Bandari compound Mathare United's relegation woes

Bandari Saturday thrashed Mathare United 3-0 in a Football Kenya Federation Premier League match at Mbaraki Sports Club.

Displaying one of their best performances at home, Bandari led 2-0 at half-time through goals by Johanna Mwita and Keegan Zakayo. Mwita sealed his brace in the second half to send Bandari third on 49 points.

“I’m now focusing for our next fixture against Sofapaka in Wundanyi on Wednesday which we need to win for us to remain in third position,” said Bandari coach Andre Casa Mbungo.

The result leaves Mathare United 15th on 24 points and in real danger of relegation with two matches left to play.

Bottom-placed Western Stima have 22 points with two matches remaining while 16th-placed Vihiga United are on 23 points with one match to play.

“Minor mistakes and the hot humid conditions cost us the match,” said Mathare United coach Frank Ouna.

The game started at a cracking pace with the home side making their first attempt in the first minute but William Wadri's shot was saved by Mathare goalkeeper David Okello.

Bandari's opener arrived in the 15th minute when defender Brian Otieno sent a long ball to the right flank which was collected by Mwita who fired a low shot past the hapless Okello.

The visitors replied with two counter attacks but on both ocassions, shots by Klinsman Omulanga and John Mwangi were saved by Bandari custodian Michael Wanyika.

The dockers went further ahead in the 36th minute through Keegan Zakayo after a fine pass from Lugogo who had substituted injured Danson Namasaka.

The home team returned the hungrier side in the second half and it took just eight minutes for Mwita to score their third goal.