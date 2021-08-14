Ruthless Bandari compound Mathare United's relegation woes

Mathare United forward James Kinyanjui shields the ball away from Bandari's Benjamin Mosha (center) during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League  match at Mbaraki.

Photo credit: Kevin Odit | Nation Media Group

By  Abdulrahman Sheriff

Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Bandari led 2-0 at half-time through goals by Johanna Mwita and Keegan Zakayo
  • Mwita sealed his brace in the second half to send Bandari third on 49 points
  • The result leaves Mathare United 15th on 24 points and in real danger of relegation with two matches left to play

Bandari Saturday thrashed Mathare United 3-0 in a Football Kenya Federation Premier League match at Mbaraki Sports Club. 

