Rupia, Kapaito definitely in my plans, says Mulee

Harambee Stars coach Jacob “Ghost” Mulee has given the clearest indication yet that performing AFC Leopards forward Elvis Rupia and Kariobangi Sharks hitman Eric Kapaito will play a big role in the final two rounds of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifiers.

Undoubtedly the lead forward for Kenya will be Al-Duhail striker Michael Olunga. The big question will be who partners Olunga in attack with several options open for Mulee.

Masud Juma of Moroccan top flight club Difaa Hassani El Jadidi was also named among the forwards in the 27-man squad on Saturday.

Kenya host Egypt on March 25 in Nairobi before travelling to Lome to face Togo on March 29 in Group “G” fixtures needing to win both matches while hoping other results go their way to stand a chance of making the African finals next year.

Kapaito tops the Football Kenya Federation Premier League scorers chart with 14 goals and by that account deserves a shout for a starting position.

Red-hot Rupia has banged in 11 goals for AFC Leopards and will fancy another act at the international stage.

He scored Kenya’s lone goal in their 1-0 international friendly victory against South Sudan on March 13.

Kapaito also showed his worth with a fine strike for Kenya in their 2-1 friendly win against Tanzania’s Taifa Stars last Monday.

“All the strikers in my squad are good and have been scoring goals in their respective clubs and that gives me a tough choice to make. The two local-based strikers in my squad will definitely get a chance against Egypt and Togo because they have proved they are good,” said Mulee.

Mulee will be happy with Olunga’s current form.

Olunga has so far netted seven goals for Al-Duhail in the Qatar Stars League after featuring in 12 matches since joining the team on January 16.

Apart from Olunga, Sweden-based duo of Joseph Okumu and Eric Ouma are also in the squad.

Stars skipper Victor Wanyama, who just resumed preseason training with CF Montreal ahead of his first full season in the Major League Soccer, is the big omission in the squad.

Another big-name player who is out of the squad is Johanna Omollo, who plies his trade in Turkey. Omollo is injured.

Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Anthony Akumu will be expected to play a pivotal role in midfield.

Kenya squad

Goalkeepers - Ian Otieno (Zesco United), James Saruni (Ulinzi Stars), Joseph Okoth (KCB);

Defenders -Joseph Okumu (IF Elfsborg, Sweden), Eric Ouma (AIK, Sweden), Joash Onyango (Simba, Tanzania), Johnstone Omurwa (Wazito), Nahashon Alembi, Baraka Badi (KCB), Harun Mwale (Ulinzi Stars), Daniel Sakari (Kariobangi Sharks);

Midfielders - Anthony Akumu (Kaizer Chiefs, South Africa), Duke Abuya (Nkana, Zambia), Duncan Otieno (Lusaka Dynamos, Zambia), Cliff Nyakeya (Zed FC, Egypt), Kevin Simiyu (Nzoia Sugar), Lawrence Juma (Sofapaka), Kenneth Muguna (Gor Mahia), Danson Chetambe, Abdallah Hassan (Bandari), Kevin Kimani (Wazito), Boniface Muchiri (Tusker), James Mazembe (Kariobangi Sharks);