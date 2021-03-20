Rupia, Kapaito definitely in my plans, says Mulee

Kenya's striker Elvis Rupia wheels away in celebration after scoring the opening goal during their international friendly match against South Sudan at Nyayo Stadium on March 13, 2021.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group
By Cecil Odongo

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Stars play Egypt in Nairobi on Thursday and Togo away three days later
  • Undoubtedly the lead forward for Kenya will be Al-Duhail striker Michael Olunga.
  • The big question will be who partners Olunga in attack with several options open for Mulee.

Harambee Stars coach Jacob “Ghost” Mulee has given the clearest indication yet that performing AFC Leopards forward Elvis Rupia and Kariobangi Sharks hitman Eric Kapaito will play a big role in the final two rounds of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifiers.

