Royal Starlets win KWPL Divison One title

Royal Starlets are the 2021/22 Kenya Women Premier League Division 1 champions in group B after edging Nyuki Starlets 2-0 at the Shikomari Primary School grounds, Trans Nzoia County.

Striker Agneta Makonjo Shipenzi scored a brace in 63rd and 75th minutes to help her team collect maximum points at home.

Royal Starlets head coach David Ouma says the league was very competitive, but his technical tactics worked for his side.

"We lead the table with 26 points after the match. It was a good game even though we lost a lot of chances to score.”

On the other hand, Gideon’s Starlets could not shine at home after a 1-1 draw against Gusii Starlets at Opanga Primary School groundS.

Gusii coach Ali Mustafa bemoaned his side's missed chances.

"This is the team I'm building for next season. In our last two matches, the girls gave their all. In this match we gave our opponents a very hard time, hopefully next season we will be better," Mustafa admitted

The Royals lead the table with 26 points, while Gideon’s follow in second place with 24 points.

WEEKEND RESULTS

Soccer Sisters 0-1 Mukuru Talent

MTG United 3-0 Limuru Starlets.

Oserian Ladies 2-0 Bungoma Queen

Solasa Stima Queens 2 - 0 Eldoret Falcons.

Kibera Soccer Women 2 - 1 Sunderland Samba.