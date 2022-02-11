Rova Academy partners with Lyon to develop local talent

Rova Sports Academy is seeking to nurture young talented players to star for the national teams in future as well as play professional football abroad.

Through partnership with Ligue 1 side Olympique Lyon, the academy targets players who were born between 2008 and 2010 for exchange programmes with the French club which has the best women team and boast of the third best academy in the world.

“Our partnership is for the growth of the game and seeks to develop talents for both national men and women football teams. They have the best coaches who have assessed our academy and will be in the country thrice this year to achieve our target,” said Rova Academy Head of Sport Performance Charles Cardovillis.

The academy has provided a website link for talented footballers across the country to apply free of charge to join them.

Regional balance will be considered as selectors pick 22 boys and 22 girls who will be trained with a view of joining the paid ranks abroad and also playing for Harambee Stars and Harambee Starlets.

“We will work with these players for the next four years and believe me they will pass through the best coaches. Lyon has assessed our academy, approved it and the process of recruitment is ongoing,” he said adding that young talented footballers have until March 12 to apply through the link so as to be incorporated into the programme which is free of charge after the scouts have picked the best of the best.

His sentiments were echoed by Rova Academy CEO Rose Maghas who said the academy seeks to emerge as the best centre of excellence in the country on matters of nurturing not only footballers but also other disciplines.