Rova Academy partners with Lyon to develop local talent

Rova Academy CEO Rose Maghas and Charles Cardovillis

Rova Academy CEO and founder Rose Maghas (second left) and Head of Sports Performance Charles Cardovillis (second right) during the launch of the academy's partnership with Olympique Lyon in Nairobi on February 11, 2022.


Photo credit: Pool
By  Cecil Odongo

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

Rova Sports Academy is seeking to nurture young talented players to star for the national teams in future as well as play professional football abroad.

