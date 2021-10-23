Ronaldo-Salah duel takes centre stage as Man United face Liverpool

Cristiano ROnaldo

Manchester United's Portuguese striker Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring his team's third goal during their Uefa Champions league Group F match against Atalanta at Old Trafford on October 20, 2021.

Photo credit: Paul Ellis | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp risked irking United striker Ronaldo ahead of the crunch clash when he hailed Salah as the best player in the world last weekend.
  • The Egypt forward has been in superb form, with his sublime strikes against Manchester City and Watford already goal of the season contenders.

Manchester, United Kingdom

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.