Ronaldo's heart set on Manchester United return

In this file photo taken on April 24, 2007 Manchester United's Portugese midfielder Cristiano Ronaldo lines up with his team mates before their European Champions League semi final first leg football match against AC Milan at Old Trafford, Manchester, England. Manchester United announced on Friday they have reached a deal to re-sign Cristiano Ronaldo from Juventus, 12 years after he left Old Trafford for Real Madrid.

Photo credit: Andrew Yates | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has signed a two-year contract with an option to extend that deal by a further season.
  • "Ronaldo’s return demonstrates the unique appeal of this club and I am absolutely delighted he is coming home to where it all started," said United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who played alongside the Portuguese during his previous time in England.

