Ronaldo's castaway armband to be auctioned to help suffering baby

Portugal's forward Cristiano Ronaldo holds his captain armband moments before he threw it to the ground during their FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 qualification Group A match against Serbia at the Rajko Mitic Stadium, in Belgrade, on March 27, 2021. - Cristiano Ronaldo threw his captain's armband to the ground in anger after being controversially denied an injury-time winner as Portugal blew a two-goal lead against Serbia in World Cup qualifying.

Photo credit: Pedja Milosavljevic | AFP

By  AFP

  • Fundraising campaigns to help children suffering from SMA have recently taken the poor Balkan country by storm, raising the required amounts for five babies last year alone.
  • Only hours after being put on auction, early Tuesday afternoon, the armband had reached the price of 360,000 dinars (around 3,000 euros) -- donations can also be made direct to the charity.

Belgrade, Serbia 

